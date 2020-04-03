Virtual SXSW 2020 film festival is coming to Amazon Prime Video – and it's free

Following the cancellation of SXSW 2020 last month, the festival has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to launch an online film festival.

The 'Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection' is offering filmmakers in the 2020 SXSW Film Festival line-up an opportunity to stream their movie on the video streaming service in the US. The date of the festival is yet to be announced but is being targeted for late April, and is set to run for 10 days.

The one-time event will be available for free to anyone, with or without an Amazon Prime membership; all that is needed is a free Amazon account.

Participating filmmakers will receive a screening fee for streaming their film. The original SXSW line-up featured Jeremy Hersh's The Surrogate, the Once Upon a Time in Uganda documentary, Cooper Raiff's Shithouse, Kitao Sakurai's Bad Trip, and You Cannot Kill David Arquette. We certainly hope they will be among the virtual festival's features.

Updates on dates and line-ups will be provided on SXSW's social channels.

This isn't the only example of Amazon offering fresh entertainment during the Coronavirus pandemic. The retail giant turned tech company has also introduced Amazon Prime Video Cinema, allowing folk to rent or buy new theatrical releases (such as Onward, The Invisible Man, Emma and The Hunt) from the comfort of their own home.

