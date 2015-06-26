Regular readers will be familiar with the looks of this iconic speaker from Monitor Audio. Now entering its fifth generation, the Bronze 2 has been a winning formula for many years.

As before, the speakers are neat, solid and well made for their price. The MDF cabinet has a vinyl wrap finish available in black oak, walnut, rosemah and white ash and there's a metal grille to cover the drivers.

Improvements to the latest model include updated ceramic coated drivers, with the mid/bass driver now being a disc-shaped cone without a dustcap and a hole through the middle as on previous versions. Monitor Audio says this increases rigidity and helps reduce distortion.

There is also a venting chamber behind the gold dome tweeter to improve dynamics and detail. Flexible positioning is aided by the front-facing port, and there are biwire speaker terminals around the back.

The Monitor Audio Bronze 2s are available now for £280/pair, and we are currently in the process of testing them. Look out for the full review in the September issue of What Hi-Fi?, on sale 5th August, and on whathifi.com.