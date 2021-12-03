Verizon partners with Bang & Olufsen to launch Stream TV Dolby Atmos soundbars

Verizon has teamed up with Bang & Olufsen to release two Dolby Atmos soundbars with Verizon's Stream TV platform built-in.

The Stream TV Soundbar and Stream TV Soundbar Pro essentially contain a Verizon Stream TV streaming box. As for the soundbar, you can look to B&O's Beosound Stage for inspiration, though these Verizon soundbars don't pack quite as many speaker drivers. The standard Stream TV Soundbar has five drivers to the Pro's nine, and two HDMI ports to the Pro's three.

Both soundbars can stream 4K content, and output audio in Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound. Bluetooth, wi-fi and Chromecast all come as standard, as do HDMI 2.1 ports (two on the standard model, and three on the Stream TV Soundbar Pro).

The Stream TV platform brings Google Assistant (accessible through the voice remote), along with all the major streaming services; Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Non-Verizon TV subscribers can also experience the Verizon Stream TV platform as long as they register (the Stream TV box is only available to Verizon subscribers).

Stream TV is powered by Android TV, so you can also download content from Google Play.

The Verizon Stream TV Soundbar costs $399.99 and the Stream TV Soundbar Pro is $999.99. Both are available exclusively from Verizon.

You can also bag up to 40 per cent discount when you buy eligible accessories direct from Verizon.

MORE:

Here are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Save a bundle with the best budget soundbars

Find out how to choose and set up a soundbar