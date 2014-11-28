We first met the founders of the company at CES in Las Vegas last January. Mitchell and Johnson was set up by the team that re-introduced the Sansui brand into the UK in late 2011, Paul Mitchell and Dave Johnson. Both men previously worked in electronics retailing, and Mitchell is a long-time hi-fi enthusiast and semi-professional gigging musician.

The firm has a new range of amplifiers, music streamers, CD players, tuners, DACs (digital-to-analogue converters), headphones and systems, as outlined in our original news story.

MORE: First UK showing of Mitchell and Johnson hi-fi range at Bristol Show 2014

The finance raised through crowdcube.com will be used to finish product development and appoint additional global distributors. Mitchell and Johnson says it already has seven international distributors, but needs more.

Although the 200 Series of hi-fi components is already on sale, further cash is needed to complete development of the more upmarket 800 Series (pictured above).

CEO Paul Mitchell says: "Going down the increasingly common route of crowdfunding enables us to work with people who are as passionate about what we do as we are. We look forward to sharing the next exciting chapter in the Mitchell and Johnson brand with them and customers around the world.

MORE: Mitchell and Johnson makes its international debut at CES 2014