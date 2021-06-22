This portable projector is my favourite Amazon Prime Day 2021 deal

The Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector is one of the latest portable projectors from the Anker Nebula brand. We've also just recommended it as the best portable projector available at £600/$600. For both of those reasons, it makes little sense that it's got a Prime Day discount down to a staggering £420 ($480 in the States) but rather than gawp, just go and buy the thing.

The Nebula Solar Portable – not to be confused with the mains-only Nebula Solar – comes with a USB-rechargeable battery and that makes it an excellent option for popping in your bag and taking on your travels or for some outdoor cinema in your garden. It's not much thicker than a laptop, certainly has a smaller footprint and gets you up to three hours of use while on the move.

Rated at 400 ANSI-lumens and with 1080p resolution, it's also a whole lot brighter and more detailed than the lower specced but still pretty pricey Capsule models. It has a decent app selection, 8GB internal storage for sideloading your films and it just makes sense.

Read the full Anker Nebular Solar Portable review.

There's a USB port on the rear for video input as well as an HDMI 2.0 slot (with ARC) and, while the 2 x 3W sound system isn't the beefiest, it's enough audio for a small audience. You could always connect a Bluetooth speaker if you prefer.

Anker has a pretty solid reputation for these kinds of Nebula projector deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. In fact, right now you can save on the Capsule and Cosmos projectors too. But don't. In fact, we're not even going to link to those deals because the Nebula Solar Portable is the one you need to buy. Please go and buy it now because it'll go back up to £600/$600 tomorrow. It's a great Prime Day deal.

