The 10 best Cyber Monday Dolby Atmos soundbar deals: Samsung, B&O, LG and more

If you like to experience your home cinema at its very best, then no doubt you've considered an upgrade to a Dolby Atmos soundbar. And there’s no better time to take the plunge into 3D audio than Cyber Monday, when you can make your money go further (and higher and wider).

A Dolby Atmos soundbar can quite literally take your TV's sound to another level, recreating the enveloping, 3D audio you'd get at the cinema. Most premium Atmos soundbars use upward-firing drivers to disperse sound vertically and reflect it off your ceiling – giving the effect of having overhead speakers. The result is that objects on your screen, such as circling helicopters or pouring rain, can be heard all around you.

Developments in soundbar technology have come a long way, and you can now take advantage of a wide variety of Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars and packages designed specifically to envelop you with cinematic sound, no matter your size or budget requirements. But of course, with these excellent Cyber Monday deals, you can bag yourself a premium flagship model for less.

The best Cyber Monday deals

$1800 Samsung HW-Q950A $1800 $1300 at Best Buy (save $500)

There are big savings to be had on Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4 channels deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound and the performance is huge and bombastic. Four Stars

$2500 Sennheiser Ambeo Sennheiser Ambeo $2500 $2000 at Crutchfield (save $500)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This is the first time we've seen it get a decent discount, so pounce now if it's up your street. Five stars

Samsung Q850 Dolby Atmos Soundbar $1000 Samsung Q850 Dolby Atmos Soundbar $1000 $680 at Best Buy (save $320) One of the most affordable Dolby Atmos packages we've found that features separate surround speakers to really enhance your sonic immersion. Unlike the Q950A (above) the rear speakers of this 10 driver system don't have height channels, but like all of Samsung's 2021 soundbar range, it's exceptionally well specced with features like HDMI eARC, Apple Airplay 2 and Alexa built-in.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Dolby Atmos Soundbar $1899 Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Dolby Atmos Soundbar $1899 $1614 at Amazon (save $285) B&O's Beosound Stage looks suitably design-y, dripping in Danish chic. But it's fully featured too, with Dolby Atmos, 11 drivers, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, HDMI and more. While it lacks upward drivers, it's sonically musical, dynamic and well equipped single box solution. Read our hands-on review.

VIZIO Elevate soundbar $1100 VIZIO Elevate soundbar $1100 $800 at Best Buy (save $300) This sleek 5.1.4 soundbar system sports a generous 18 drivers including four upward-firing speakers in both the main soundbar and the rear surrounds. Alongside Dolby Atmos there's DTS:X support, Chromecast built-in and three HDMI ports with 4K Dolby Vision HDR passthrough. It's important to note that the rear speakers are not wireless and have to be tethered to the sub, but otherwise, we think this looks like a well-specced soundbar worth investigating.

Samsung HW-Q800A Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar $900 $497 at Wallmart (save $403)

Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set that includes two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC), Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Four Stars

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $698 Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $698 $399 at Samsung (save $299)

We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A (above), but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain.

$562 Monoprice SB-600 $562 $330 at Target (save $232) This accessible 5.1.2 system has a very healthy feature set with Dolby Vision and 4K-rated HDMI inputs on the rear and a single, eARC-enabled HDMI-out to help offer the best quality of audio, depending on your source. There are also ports for coaxial, optical, USB and a 3.5mm line plus wireless audio through Bluetooth 4.2. With a wireless 8in subwoofer and two wireless satellite speakers as well, it's certainly an excellent package for the price on paper.



Samsung HW-Q600A $600 Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $330 at Best Buy (save $270)

A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Cyber Monday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system without spending big.

MORE

18 of the best Dolby Atmos test scenes

28 of the very best Cyber Monday audio and home theater deals

Which Dolby Atmos soundbar should you buy before the end of Cyber Monday?