It's designed for stereo as well as multichannel listening, says Teufel, with new low- and mid-range drivers and Neodymium tweeters.

The company appears to have taken a leaf out of B&W's book, with the tweeter of the centre speaker mounted separately on top of the cabinet.

Available in a dark walnut wood finish with a gloss black front panel, the Teufel Theatre 200 is suitable for use in rooms up to 50 sq metres.

It comes with Teufel's standard 12-year warranty and is available from the Teufel website, which offers an eight-week return policy.

