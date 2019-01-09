TEAC unveils Reference Series amplifiers and new turntables at CES 2019

TEAC's Reference Series offers hi-fi separates in a compact and stylish package and the company has recently added two new amplifiers to its line-up.

Launched at CES 2019, the AX-505 is a 70 watts per channel integrated amp that uses a Hypex Ncore power amplifier specifically tuned for TEAC. Inside you'll also find Muses op-amps designed to deliver high quality analogue sound.

On the front you've got a headphone output, input selector and volume control. You can't miss the dual level volume meters which are married to a four-step dimmable backlight.

The rear of the unit hosts three pairs of analogue RCA inputs and one pair of balanced XLR sockets.

The TEAC AX-505 costs $1500 and goes on sale this month.

Joining it is the AP-505 stereo power amplifier. Due to hit stores in March, the AP-505 features 70 watts per channel, a balanced circuit design through the input section, a trio of switchable output modes and a pair of all-important VU meters.

TEAC also teased a couple of new turntables at the show: the TN-4D and TN-3B.

The TN-4D is a direct drive two-speed deck. It uses a special low-profile motor and features a static-balanced s-shaped tonearm made by SAEC. Attached at the end is a Sumiko Oyster moving magnet cartridge.

There's a built-in moving magnet phono stage and a USB output so you can rip vinyl straight to your PC or Mac. You can pick between Piano Black and Walnut veneer finishes.

The TN-3B is a two-speed belt-driven design that shares many features of the TN-4D, including the SAEC tonearm and Sumiko cartridge, integrated MM phono stage and USB output. The TEAC TN-3B will be available in Piano Black, Gloss White and Cherry veneer.

Both turntables are set to go on sale during the first quarter of 2019 - we'll report back with pricing shortly.

