Engineered to deliver "a big sound and high energy movie thrills" from a small cabinet, the Tannoy HTS combines neodymium drivers and Wideband Tweeter technology with high-density wood fibre cabinets.

Each HTS speaker is finished in gloss black and has been crafted to integrate smoothly with the matching HTS subwoofer fitted with a downward-firing 8in long-throw driver.

The HTS 101 is a compact wall or shelf-mount system ideal for smaller spaces, while the HTS 201 is designed for larger rooms. The former comprises four satellite speakers, a centre unit and subwoofer, selling for £549.90, while the latter consists of two front tower speakers, two rear satellites, a centre and sub for £779.90.

For those looking to maximise 7.1 channel HD audio on Blu-ray, or formats with additional height or width channels, additional HTS speakers can be bought separately.

The HTS 3.0 add-on pack (two satellites + centre) costs £229.90, the HTS 5.0 pack (four satellites + centre) is £349.90, while a pair of HTS Towers will cost you £349.90 and an extra HTS subwoofer £249.90.

