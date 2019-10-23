Spotify Premium subscribers can now get a free Google Home Mini

Are you a Spotify Premium user in the US? You can now get a free Google Home Mini – whether you signed up last year or just now.

Spotify is bringing back the Google Home Mini offer it launched last year, which gifted the $50 smart speaker to subscribers of its Family plan. This time, though, the green streaming giant is also making the free smart hubs (the older Home Mini, not the brand-new Nest Mini) available to anyone with an individual Premium subscription.

Eligible Premium individual account-holders as well as Premium Family master subscribers – both new and existing – can get a Google Home Mini while supplies last.

New Spotify Premium Family and Individual subscribers can claim a Google Home Mini by signing (Family sign-up or Individual sign-up). Existing subscribers simply need to log into their Spotify account, get a reservation code and take it to a Google Store.

Spotify Premium users enjoy ad-free music, unlimited track skips and the ability to download content as part of the subscription fee. Add a Google Home Mini to the equation, however, and you could be adding hands-free music, voice-controlled playback to that perks list too.

The Google Home Mini is essentially Google's spin on an Amazon Echo Dot; a dinky device with Google Assistant baked in that can be used purely as a wireless speaker or as a smart hub. Gaining a respectable four stars in our review, the Home Mini is a handy option for anyone interested in testing out entry-level voice control in their home.

With your new Google Home Mini, you could soon be barking at other Chromecast or Google Home-enabled speakers around your house to play your favourite Spotify playlists. Not a bad little freebie, eh?

The offer ends on 15th November, or while supplies last. Our advice? Don't sit on this one.

