Spotify is now the exclusive audio provider of Delta's in-flight entertainment

Spotify has inked a deal with Delta Air Lines to become the exclusive provider of audio content for its in-flight entertainment system. But it doesn't give you the entire Spotify library – only select music and podcasts are available through the seat-back system.

It's not entirely clear how it will work. Will non-Spotify members need to sign up in order to listen? And will there still be ads for non-Premium members? We've asked Spotify and will update this when we get a response.

What we do know is that the service will be free for all passengers, and it will include "specially curated" versions of Spotify's most popular playlists (i.e. mixtapes created by the bods at Spotify), along with 42 podcast series.

If you want to listen to the full Spotify library, you'll need your phone and a wi-fi or data connection. You can also download content to your device before you fly for offline listening in the air.

Spotify promises the in-flight content will be updated regularly, so hopefully you'll find something new to listen to each time you fly.

