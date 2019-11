They're offering an exclusive 10% discount to all users of whathifi.com until December 24th if you spend more than £399.

The exclusive discount offer applies to products from Onkyo, Audica, Monitor Audio, Dali, KEF, Q Acoustics, QED, Chord and Elac, including some of our 2009 Award winners.

All you have to do is order the goods online and when you go to the checkout, add the promotion code WHFDec10. Easy.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter