The in-store promotion will run until February 28th for new TV purchases, with new customers getting a discount voucher which is redeemable in participating Loewe stores until June 15th. The offer is also open to existing Loewe customers who want to expand their system.

Designed and manufactured in Germany, the Individual Rack system is compatible with Loewe Art, Connect and Individual TVs.

The racks have been created to house CDs and Blu-rays/DVDs, as well as peripherals such as Loewe AudioVision, BluTech and Subwoofer components. Even the remote control can be stored in a specially-designed drawer, and the rotating stand can be motorised or operated manually.

The Loewe Indiividual Rack system is available in chrome silver, gloss black or gloss white from £1225.

