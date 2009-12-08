Located in Armley, the company says its new store is "an Aladdin's cave of technology, with the latest ranges of LCD and plasma TVs, home cinema and hi-fi equipment". It aims to match internet prices on many goods.
Brands stocked include Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, JVC, Philips, LG, KEF, Yamaha and Denon.
To celebrate the opening, Sound & Vision is offering readers of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision the following exclusive offers (only available in the Bolton and Leeds stores, not online):
Yamaha RX-V3900 + KEF KHT3005SE-W £1899 (while stocks last)
Panasonic TX-P50G10 £995
Sony KDL-46V5810 + Sony BDP-S560 £899
Panasonic TX-L32V10 £625 (offer starts 27/12/09)
Philips 56PFL9954 (check in store for details)
The Leeds store is open seven days a week from 9am to 6pm, with late night opening on Thursdays until 8pm.
Customers can browse online on the Sound & Vision website and pick up their goods in store, or or browse in the store and order online. Free delivery is offered to all mainland UK addresses.