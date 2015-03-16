The first of the two soundbars is the Sony HT-CT780, a 2.1-channel design which includes a wireless subwoofer and delivers a claimed output of 330W.

Sony recommends the soundbar be used with TVs of sizes 46in and larger.

The HT-CT780 incorporates Sony’s S-Force Pro Front Surround processing, which is said to deliver the same sound quality regardless of where in the room the listener is sitting.

Connections include three HDMI inputs with the HDCP 2.2 codec to support 4K pass-through.

Music can be streamed from a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, and NFC (Near Field Communication) is available for one-touch listening with compatible devices.

Users can control audio playback from the optional SongPal mobile app.

The second soundbar is the Sony HT-CT380 (pictured), which has been designed to be used with TVs up to 46in and is wall-mountable.

A 2.1-channel design has been used again, as has S-Force Pro Front surround technology. Total output power is rated at 300W.

The HT-CT380 also offers wireless streaming over Bluetooth with NFC capabilities. An HT-CT381 soundbar is also available, which sports a silver finish instead of black.

MORE: Sony HT-CT370 review

Finally, the Sony HT-XT100 is a soundbase, which sits underneath the TV. Again it's a 2.1-channel design, this time with an integrated subwoofer, and delivers 80W of output power.

It comes with a Voice mode, designed to sharpen up dialogue, making it easier to hear.

Bluetooth wireless streaming with NFC is supported, and the unit also features a USB input for playback from USB-equipped devices.

Sony’s new soundbar and soundbase models will be available in Europe from spring 2015. The HT-CT780 is set to cost £330, the HT-CT380 £300 and the HT-XT100 soundbase £180.

MORE: Sony HT-XT1 review