An image has leaked online supposedly confirming the existence of the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact. The image in question is from Vodafone in Germany and gives details of a competition the company is having for its employees between July 1st and September 30th.

The competition, spotted by a German tech site, says employees will get various points for selling various phones. When looked at carefully, it seems employees will get 1.5 points for selling an Xperia Z3 or Xperia Z3 Compact. This would therefore mean both phones will need to be available to sell, suggesting a possible September release date.

It's likely the phones will be unveiled at IFA 2014, held in Germany between September 5th - September 10th. Rumours of specs are quite thin on the ground at the moment, however it's expected the Z3 will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 1080p display and Android 4.4 KitKat. The Z3 Compact meanwhile is expected to get a 2.5GHz quad-core processor, 20.7-megapixel camera and 2GB of RAM.

