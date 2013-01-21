UPDATE: It seems Sony hasn't officially announced this tablet, but more details have leaked out on the Tablet Z, Sony's flagship device set for release at MWC.

More rumours on the Sony Xperia Tablet Z, this time from our sister site Stuff.tv. The new tablet is set to be the successor to the Xperia Tablet S and companion to the Xperia Z smartphone launched at CES 2013.

Measuring in at a mere 6.9mm thin and tipping the scales at 495g, the 4G-capable Xperia Tablet Z features a 10.1in 1920x1200 display, 1.5Ghz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM, NFC, 32GB storage (with microSD expansion) and an 8.1MP rear-facing camera.

Sony extras include its Mobile Bravia Engine display technology, S-Force virtual surround and, like its Xperia Z smartphone counterpart, the Xperia tablet Z will also arrive with waterproof and dustproof capability.

Available in black and white, we'll have to wait until Mobile World Congress next month for full UK prices and release dates, so stay tuned.

