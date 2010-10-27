And that means discounts on all 3D TVs and Blu-ray players/systems, full high-definition AVC Handycams and selected digital cameras, Readers, VAIO netbooks and iPod docks.

From now until December 24, buyers of a range of a wide range products will be able to claim back the 17.5% VAT they've paid at the time of purchase. That's equivalent to a refund of just under 15% of the purchase price – 14.89% to be precise – and you'll have until the end of January 2011 to get your VAT back.

The campaign will be launched with a TV commercial starring Sir Derek Jacobi as Scrooge, to premiere during this Saturday's X Factor in an extended two-minute version.

It will be available through retailers including John Lewis, Tesco Extra, M&S Home, Jessops, PC World, Amazon, Comet, Currys and Argos, plus independent outlets and Sony Centres.

A dedicated website will be available from tomorrow, giving details of all the products covered by the promotion.



