Sony has launched the new FMP-X10 4K Ultra HD Media Player, a follow-up to last year's FMP-X1.

The new player – reminiscent in design to the PS4 – allows users to download, stream and store 4K content from Sony's Video Unlimited 4K service, Netflix 4K and more. The box features a 1TB built-in hard drive and supports Triluminos Colour technology.

Sony has said it will be available in the US this summer, no word on pricing and availability for the UK as yet. Sony's first 4K Media Player didn't make it...

Sony's Video Unlimited 4K service offers in excess of 200 titles to download in full 4K resolution. Titles so far include American Hustle and The Monuments Men, with upcoming films The Amazing Spiderman 2 and Annie expected to feature in the store after their theatrical debuts.

TV series such as The Blacklist – also shot in 4K – are also available in the store. Currently over 50 titles are available free of charge.

When it comes to other 4K content, Sony's 2014 TV line-up includes 4K Bravia sets with the HEVC codec necessary to support Netflix 4K streaming.

Sony is also collaborating with FIFA for this summer's World Cup. Three full matches will be shot in 4K and an official film will also be produced. Sony says there are plans to broadcast these 4K matches but nothing has yet been confirmed.

