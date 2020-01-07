Sony reveals the official PS5 logo (and it's familiar)

Sony has confirmed the official PS5 logo at its CES 2020 press conference in Las Vegas. And that's the story.

Sony chose to begin its CES press conference with the PlayStation 5 but predictably didn't reveal much in the way of new information. In fact Sony didn't reveal any more information. Apart from that logo.

But hey, with the PS5 due on sale in time for the holiday season, Sony is naturally enjoying teasing information ahead of the big launch.

Sony announced it has sold 106 million PS4 consoles so far, so the company has naturally not veered far from that classic design language when it comes to the PS5 logo.

(Image credit: Future)

Sony did reconfirm some of the key PS5 features, such as Ultra HD Blu-ray support, 3D audio sound and ultra high-speed SSD. We look forward to the drip, drip of more news in the coming months.

Earlier, Sony's 2020 4K and 8K TV line-up was revealed, featuring the company's smallest OLED yet, at 48 inches.