Sonos is launching its own voice assistant to challenge Siri and Alexa

Sonos is readying its own voice assistant service to go live in the US in less than four weeks, according to a fresh report. Sonos' own voice functionality will use the wake-word "Hey Sonos" and should let customers play and control music on Sonos’ multi-room audio platform.

Not content with a legal win against Google in January, allegedly working on its first ever pair of wireless headphones plus a new TV OS and holding down an admirable position as a class-leading smart speaker, soundbar and in-car audio manufacturer in 2022, Sonos appears to be preparing an Alexa and Google Assistant rival.

As first reported by The Verge, Sonos Voice will be part of a software update set to arrive to customers in the US on 1st June, with an international rollout to follow. As current users will know, Sonos already supports Alexa and the Google Assistant within its smart speakers and voice-enabled soundbars. According to The Verge's sources, all Sonos products that run the company’s 2020 S2 software update will support Sonos Voice control.

According to the report, Sonos Voice will work with Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, and the company’s own Sonos Radio at launch. The keen eyed will note the omission of Spotify and Google’s YouTube Music, both of which are not yet on board.

Sonos has so far declined to comment on the report, citing its policy of not commenting on rumours, leaks or speculation – but it did post a job vacancy for a "Software Test Engineer, Voice Experience" two days ago...

Elsewhere, we recently noted that Sonos has been working on a budget-friendly soundbar, (ie. much cheaper than the Sonos Beam). That device is now thought to be called the Sonos Ray, but unlike the company’s pricier Arc and Beam 'bars, it is not expected to sport integrated mics for vocal controls and the new Sonos Voice.

For now, we wait...

MORE:

Read our extensive back catalogue of Sonos reviews

Considering a Sonos speaker? See Sonos Roam SL vs Sonos Roam: which Bluetooth speaker will be the best?

Get ready to save with the best Sonos deals on Sonos speakers and soundbars – April 2022