Sky has today confirmed that its Now TV app for viewing internet TV on an iPad or iPhone is now available for download from the App Store.

The app will run over 3G or wi-fi and users can opt for 'pay & play' instant access to a library of films, or an all-you-can-watch Sky Movies Pass. Full details below.

Published 17.07.12

Sky Now, the new internet TV service from Sky, launches today (July 17th), offering films for £15 a month or from 99p to £3.49 per view.

The service will initially offer access to Sky Movies with no contract, set-up costs or installation fee. Subscribers will be able to view on a PC, Mac and selected Android smartphones from July 17th.

Owners of iPhones and iPads will be able to use the service within the next month, with Xbox users getting it later this summer and YouView when it launches.

Now TV customers can 'pay & play' for instant access to a selection of more than 1000 films through the Sky Store, including the latest 'now on DVD ' releases.

Alternatively, for an all-you-can-watch experience, the monthly Sky Movies Pass gives instant and unlimited access to around 600 films, including recent blockbusters.

Anyone signing up for the Sky Movies Pass gets a free 30-day trial before having to pay the £15/month fee,

Later this year, Now TV will get additional content: Sky Sports including Premier League, cricket, rugby and golf, as well as channels including Sky1, Sky Arts and Sky Atlantic.

"We are targeting the 13 million non-pay TV households out there with a no commitment, no contract way of delivering Sky content they want in a dip in and dip out way," said BSkyB managing director of sales and marketing Stephen van Rooyen. "The whole idea is to have something 'not Sky', it is purposely designed to attract new customers."

