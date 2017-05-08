Sky has made a virtual reality film out of the recent Anthony Joshua vs Vladimir Klitschko title fight.

The epic bout, in which Joshua beat Klitschko in the 11th round, is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches ever on these shores. It's also notable as being the first time in his professional career that Joshua was knocked down.

Created by Sky's in-house virtual reality production team, Sky VR Studios, the 12-minute film follows both fighters as they go through their pre-match rituals and make their way to the ring in front of a 90,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium.

MORE: Sky Q review

Using eight custom-built 360-degree cameras, it puts viewers right into the ring, as you can pan around and watch the action from all angles.

"There's no doubt that this was one of the all-time great heavyweight fights, and it was incredible to be given such unprecedented access to the action," Neil Graham, executive producer of Sky VR Studios, said in a statement. "The resulting film takes viewers closer to the action than ever before - closer even than Arnie's ringside seat!"

The film is available to view now using the Sky VR app on both Android and iOS devices. For the best results, watch with an Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR or Google Daydream headset, though you can also use a Google Cardboard headset. You can watch without a headset too, but the film won't be as immersive.

MORE: IMAX VR might just be the cinema experience of the future