Heads-up: the Sevenoaks Winter Sale starts tomorrow, Saturday 8th December.

The retailer is celebrating 40 years in the business and is promising big savings on TVs as well as hi-fi, home cinema and streaming products.

The deals and discounts are set to be online and in-store, though Sevenoaks is also promising 'secret savings' that will only be available by contacting your local store.

Keep your eyes on the Sevenoaks website tomorrow for the deals, or contact your local store to find out about all the bargains on offer.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.