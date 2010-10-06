The new Weybridge outlet will offer a range of hi-fi and home cinema products, along with professionally installed multi-room systems, lighting and furniture.

The store will also offer 3D demos of the latest TVs from Panasonic, Sony and Samsung, along with high-end audio solutions from brands such as Cyrus, B&W and Monitor Audio.

Rob Lawley, Sevenoaks' group operations manager, says: "As with all our stores Weybridge will offer advice on and installation of exciting new media and streaming solutions such as Sonos."

Recently Sevenoaks announced it was joining forces with Audio-T to create a network of more than 50 specialist hi-fi/AV stores across the UK.

