The monstrous Sanyo PLC-HF15000L – catchy name not required at this end of the market, it seems – is naturally aimed at the professional user and boasts a native 2k resolution, so 2048 x 1080 pixels.

This is backed-up by a 15000 ANSI lumens rated brightness, a contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and a four-lamp 'hot swap' system.

Alongside the 2k resolution is Sanyo's unique QuaDrive technology, which – not unlike Sharp's Quattron – adds a fourth panel that controls yellow light within the LCD lens system.

Four 380 watt lamps work in unison to produce that 15,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and the 'hot swap' system ensures if one lamp fails it's automatically removed from the operating system and can be changed while the projector continues to run.

A three-year warranty should ensure any teething problems or lamp failures are dealt with without fuss. The Sanyo PLC-HF15000L will go on sale in December for £30,000.

