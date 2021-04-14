Samsung set to unveil its most powerful Galaxy device yet, but what is it?

Samsung is promising to unveil "the most powerful Galaxy yet" at its Unpacked event on Wednesday 28th April. All very mysterious, but we've got a good idea what it could be...

Apple's biggest rival announced the news in a blog post, revealing the event will be available to watch via the Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST.

The teaser trailer below doesn't offer much in the way of clues. It simply shows a Samsung box containing a Star Wars-esque blue light source that appears to bend the laws of physics.

Could this be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company's latest foldable smartphone? A new leak suggests that Samsung has brought the Fold 3 release date forward... but only to July. Besides, could a phone be considered 'the most powerful' Galaxy device yet? And why bill it as such when its USP is a foldable screen?

It's far more likely we'll see the South Korean tech giant debut its latest laptops such as the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, which leaked just yesterday (and possibly forced today's surprise Unpacked announcement). According to 91mobiles Samsung's answer to Apple MacBook Pro will boast an OLED display and 11th Gen Intel processor.

Samsung's also expected to unveil the ultra-thin Galaxy Book Go, which according to previously leaked marketing materials contains "the fastest Qualcomm processor ever in a G.Book". Coincidence? We think not.

Then again, Samsung's Unpacked events are usually reserved for flagship phones and tablets. Perhaps we'll see a replacement for the discontinued Galaxy Note phablet instead? We'll find out soon enough.

Samsung's announcement comes within hours of Apple sending out the invites to its April Spring Loaded event, which is expected to feature a new iPad Pro with Mini LED display.

