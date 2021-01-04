Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds tipped to cost $199

As Galaxy Buds Pro leaks go, this is a biggie. Why? Because it concerns the question on everyone's lips: how much Samsung's hotly-anticipated new true wireless Buds will cost.

According to helpful slides shared on Twitter by tech tipster WalkingCat, the Galaxy Buds Pro with active noise cancellation will cost just $199 at launch, thus making them $80 cheaper than the excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, and $50 less than Apple's AirPods Pro.

Samsung’s Galaxy Pro buds will feature, according to WalkingCat, an upgrade from IPX2 (in the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live) to IPX7 protection against water ingress, and up to eight hours of listening time, extendable to 28 hours with the charging case. The feline informant has even posted this handy chart to compare specs across Samsung’s wireless buds.

WalkingCat also shared a slide that shows an exploded view of the new active noise cancelling buds, revealing an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. This image also supports previous rumours of an Apple-like spatial audio feature. With all of these features plus a price of just $199, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro look set to take aim at both Apple and Bose's class-leading buds – on paper, at least.

Of course, none of this information is official. That said, we’ll know if it holds water within the next few days – the annual CES tech show in Las Vegas is fast approaching (albeit 100 per cent virtually) and Samsung is even hosting a livestreamed 'First Look' event on 6th January ahead of its 11th January CES press conference. So, sit tight...

