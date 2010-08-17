We've just had official confirmation of tech specs and prices for Quad's new Elite Series of hi-fi components, on sale from September. Here are details and pictures of the first five models in the range:
Quad Elite CDS £799.95
• D/A Converter: Crystal CS4398
• DAC type: Hybrid multi-bit delta-sigma
• Maximum resolution: 24-bit
• Oversampling: x8
• Outputs: RCA (analogue); optical (digital)
• Quad system connection: Quad Link
• Dimensions (WxHxD): 321x80x310mm
Quad Elite Pre £849.95
• Tone adjust: bass and treble filters; Quad Tilt
• Line-level inputs: 4x RCA (inc. tape loop)
• MM/MC phono input • Outputs: 1x pre-out (RCA)
• Quad system connections: Quad Link; Amp Bus
• Supplied with Elite system remote handset
• Dimensions: (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm
Quad Elite Mono £649.95
• Power output (8 ohms): 150W
• Power output (4 ohms): 220W
• Quad system connection: Amp Bus
• Other inputs: RCA
• Outputs: five-way binding posts
• Facility to daisy-chain for bi-amping/tri-amping
• Dimensions: (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm
Quad Elite FM £599.95
• Tuning range: 88-108MHz
• Channel spacing: 50kHz
• Presets: 20
• Aerial inputs: 2x75 ohms
• Quad system connection: Quad Link
• Powered by Quad Elite Pre
• Dimensions (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm
Quad Elite Stereo £699.95
• Power output (8 ohms): 2x80W
• Power output (4 ohms): 2x120W
• Quad system connection: Amp Bus
• Other inputs: RCA
• Outputs: five-way binding posts
• Facility to daisy-chain for bi-amping/tri-amping
• Dimensions: (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm
We'll have an exclusive First Test of the new Quad pre/power in our November issue, on sale September 17th.