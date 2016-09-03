It seems apt to get an update from German company Raumfeld during IFA in Berlin, and the latest news from the streaming company is the imminent addition of Google Cast to its wireless speakers.

The Raumfeld range will get the multi-room Google Cast update, allowing you to stream from any music app on your phone or tablet using Google’s wireless technology, and to send that audio around all your home’s connected speakers.

The update means Raumfeld now offers access to pretty much every streaming service, one way or another, barring Apple Music.

The company has also partnered with Berlin start-up, Nuimo, to offer a neat smart home remote control solution.

The compact Nuimo remote connects via Bluetooth and allow you to skip tracks, change the volume, and more, without have to reach for your phone. The device is magnetic so can stick to something in your home, or is offered with a mounting solution.

It claims a battery life of a month and a half and is recharged via micro USB. It’s on sale now for €199, and is available in white or black.

Last but not least Raumfeld is working on a special porcelain speaker system, complete with wireless streaming hub. The model is a partnership with renowned German porcelain manufacturer Rosenthal, and is due out next year for around €3000.

Raumfeld x Rosenthal was being shown at IFA in prototype form but will be a hand-built streaming system made from porcelaina and complete with an eye-catching design.

