One of the best QLED TVs we've tested, the Samsung QN900A is on sale with $3000 off

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K line of televisions is now on sale with the 75-inch model coming in at a whopping $3000 off, bringing the price down to $4000 from its $7000 listing. Expensive, but now a lot less expensive.

Alongside the sale on the 75-inch model, there are also sales on the 65-inch and 85-inch models. The 65-inch model is down to $3000 from $5000, and the 85-inch model is down to $5000 from $9000.

Samsung 8K QLED TV deal

Samsung QE75QN900A: $7000 $4000 at Samsung (save $3000)

This Samsung TV is among the best QLED TVs we've ever tested. Picture quality is extraordinary, and the jump to 8K increases detail exponentially. With consistent scaling and great contrast, for $3000 off getting a next-gen TV can be realistic.

Next-gen TVs are here, and 8K is getting cheaper every day. The Samsung QE75QN900A is a beautiful, massive 8K (with 4K 120Hz support) HDR display originally priced at $7000 you can now get for $3000 off.

This TV supports every next-gen feature you could want, outside of Dolby Vision, and boasts some impressive technical specs, like a maximum peak brightness of 4000 nits, over 33 million pixels, AMD's Freesync, excellent response times for gaming, and much more. For the money you're spending, you're getting what you pay for.

8K is much less of a needless luxury for large TVs, owing to pixel density. A smaller 4K TV has a much higher pixel density than a 75-inch 4K TV does, and 8K displays solve this problem, allowing for a high pixel density experience on a massive set. Accordingly, 8K content looks much crisper and more detailed on a 75-inch set than 4K content does.

Plus, the Samsung QE75QN900A comes with an onboard 6.2.2 channel speaker system, and as a result, the defining audio signature of the TV is its massive soundstage, making anything you play feel broad and expansive, even if a TV of this price is best suited to an external sound system.

We here at What Hi-Fi? loved the Samsung QE75QN900A, giving it five-stars in our review, and saying "this 8K TV has an awesome sense of scale and a crispness normally associated with a smaller 4K set."

It's hard to recommend to most when priced at $7000, but at $4000, if you've got the money to spare, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better TV.

