PS5 pre-orders go live (but not for everyone)

Want to be one of the first to own a PlayStation 5? Well, here's some good news – Sony has announced that a "limited quantity" of PS5s will be available to pre-order and you can register right now to be one of the lucky few.

It's not quite as simple as it sounds, though. Due to high demand, Sony says it will be inviting some of its "existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation". And for now that's only people in the US – you need a US shipping address.

And filling out the registration form is just the start of this PS5 application process. Indeed, Sony warns that invitations will be distributed based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities".

PS5 pre-orders will proceed on a first-come-first-serve basis. So if you do get an invite via email, you'll want to follow Sony's instructions and "act fast".

Sony hasn't said how many PS5s will be available to pre-order, but it's strictly a one per customer deal. The lucky recipients will be invited to pre-order either one PS5 or one PS5 Digital Edition, plus two DualSense wireless controllers with charging stations, two Pulse 3D headsets, two Media remotes and two HD cameras.

Sony also remained tight-lipped as regards the PS5's release date and price, but the next-gen 4K console is rumoured to be launching in mid-November when it will go toe-to-toe with Microsoft's forthcoming Xbox Series X.

