We’ve seen a few full HD Polaroid TVs in the past and considering that the company is perhaps best known for its instant cameras, we were rather impressed with their performance.

Now Polaroid has announced a return to the TV market, but this time with a line-up of 4K Ultra HD LED models. The new range represents the first smart connected TVs that Polaroid has made, and are the result of a new partnership with Google, announced at the recent I/O event.

The TVs come with Google Cast built-in, which means you can stream movies, music and apps from your mobile device or computer if it’s compatible with Google’s streaming platform. Supported apps include Netflix, Google Play and Spotify.

The TVs are available in 43, 50, 55 and 65in variants from $500-$1000, which puts them comfortably in the “affordable” camp. Polaroid says a 75in model is in the pipeline and will be available in Q4 2016 for $1900.

For your money you get 3840 x 2160 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI inputs that support the HDMI 2.0 standard. Scott W. Hardy, Polaroid president and CEO, says: “By teaming up with Google, we are able to offer consumers the latest in TV technology so they can easily share and enjoy their favourite content, and more importantly, deliver tremendous value to those looking to upgrade to a higher resolution.”

