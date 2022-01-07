PlayStation VR2 is official, features 4K OLED displays with HDR and 120Hz

Sony has unveiled its next-generation virtual reality headset for the PS5, and it's positively bursting with cutting-edge screen tech.

PlayStation VR2 boasts 4K OLED screens equipped with HDR and 90Hz/120Hz refresh rates. They combine to create a 110-degree field of view with a display resolution of 2000x2040 pixels per eye.

It also promises improved tracking of both your head and your controller, courtesy of cameras embedded in the VR headset. Look one way and it'll be reflected in the game without needing an external camera.

New sensory features are also the order of the day. Headset feedback "amplifies the sensations of in-game actions" by vibrating (what's known as haptic feedback) like the DualSense controller. Get shot in the game, and your headset will vibrate to let you know you've taken a hit. Or reach a tense part of the action and your headset will throb along with the characters pulse. Add in the existing 3D Audio, and you've got a deeply immersive gameplay experience.

Lastly, eye tracking lets you carry out certain game actions with just a look. Maybe you could reload your weapon by glancing at your stash of ammo, for example. It's another input mechanism, and another way to bring games to life.

PS VR2 also promises to be simple to set up, with just a single USB-C cable connected directly to the PS5.

Sadly, Sony hasn't released any images of the hardware, nor has it said when we can expect to see it on shop shelves. It has been similarly noncommittal about the PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers it announced at the same time.

MORE:

Find out where to buy a PS5

Bag a bargain with the best PS5 deals

Get the most from it: How to get the best picture and sound from your PlayStation 5