Pioneer has announced a five-strong range of AV receivers, with three set to support Dolby Atmos sound technology via a firmware update later in the summer.

Trailed last week, all five new models include Pioneer's proprietary Class D amplification along with 4K/60p upscaling, HDMI 2.0 support, high-resolution audio playback, Apple AirPlay, aptX Bluetooth and integrated wi-fi.

The top-of-the-range SC-LX88 features nine channels, capable of generating 260 watts per channel. Meanwhile, the SC-LX78 and SC-LX58 models also feature a 9-channel design, but instead produce 250 watts and 240 watts per channel respectively.

Moving down the new receivers, the SC-2024 and SC-1224 both utilise a 7-channel design and offer "in excess of 200 watts per channel."

All five units come with dual subwoofer outputs and a new subwoofer EQ section, which is part of an Advanced Multi-Channel Acoustic Calibration System (MCACC). The new SC-LX range support independent calibration of two subs.

The SC-LX models will be enabled for Dolby Atmos in the home via a firmware update that will arrive later in the summer, aiming to "give users access to an immersive sound experience".

A range of streaming options are available with all five new models. They're all DLNA certified and feature a network connection port and a wireless LAN converter. Services such as vTuner, Spotify Connect, HTC Connect and MHL for Android are also supported.

All models are fitted with the Sabre DAC stage and DIrect Energy HD amplifier modules. DSD, WAV, FLAC, AIFF and ALAC files are all supported as well as multichannel FLAC/WAV 5.0 and 5.1 24-bit/96kHz.

Pioneer's iControlAV5 app is also supported by the new receivers and is available for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Pioneer SC-1224 and SC-2024 will be available from July for £799 and £949 respectively, while the SC-LX58 will launch in August for £1399.

The SC-LX78 and SC-LX88 will follow in September for £1699 and £2199 respectively.

by Max Langridge

