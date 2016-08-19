Switzerland may be famous for its cheese, chocolate, banks and particle accelerators, but Piega, the nation's largest loudspeaker company, is hoping to add its Classic line to that list.

The range comes in two tiers: standard models (the Classic 3.0, 5.0, and 7.0) which have flat-sided cabinets, and more expensive versions (the Classic 40.2, 60.2, and 80.2) which feature Piega’s coaxial ribbon tweeter and C-shaped cabinets that are claimed to reduce colouration.

The Classic line will be available from September, ranging from £900 per pair for the Classic 3.0s, to £12,000 per pair for the Classic 80.2s.

