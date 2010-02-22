Intended to complement the Peerless Broadway range, the Portland has a curved, walnut-effect finish and comes in two sizes, one to support TVs up to 37in (90cm wide) and a second for displays up to 46in (110cm wide). They cost £200 and £230 respectively.

The shelves are made from toughened piano black glass, and the middle one is adjustable so the unit can accommodate even large AV amplifiers.

"Like the rest of the Peerless range, the Portland is beautifully designed and built to the highest specifications," says Gordon Dutch, managing director of BBG/Peerless.

