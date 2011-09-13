Just a week after launching its HD33 3D projector, Optoma rolls out the ThemeScene HD83, a £2400 model said to be 'taking 3D home cinema quality to yet higher levels'.

The HD83 claims best in class colour saturation, along with 1600 ANSI Lumen brightness and 50,000:1 peak contrast/700:1 ANSI contrast, and carries a guarantee that image and colour quality will remain as new for at least five years.

The latest generation of Optoma's frame-interpolation processing – PureMotion4 – is used, while advanced lamp-pulsing technology allows every frame to be analysed and the lamp adjusted accordingly for the best colour and optimal lamp use with minmal power consumption.

The colour-management system allows advanced users to choose between five preset colour gamuts – HDTV (Rec 709), EBU, DLP Cinema, SMPTE-C and Native – while it's also possible to fine-tune the intensity and X/Y coordinates of primary and secondary colours manually.

The projector, which has a full range of analogue and digital video inputs including two HDMIs, has been designed to slot into existing installations as an upgrade.

It works with Optoma's new 3D-RF glasses, which connect using Wi-Fi technology to avoid interference and synchronisation drop-outs – two pairs of the glasses are provided with the projector.

Also provide are both a full-function remote control handset and a simpler credit-card-sized mini-remote (left).

