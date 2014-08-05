The Dolby Atmos SKH-410 speaker system that is included in the promotion needs to be placed on top of a pair of floorstanding speakers and is designed to beam sound waves up to the ceiling. The sound waves bounce off the ceiling and, as a result, create the illusion that sound is being generated overhead.

In order to claim the free speaker system, customers need to fill out the voucher that comes with the AV receiver. The speakers will then be sent as soon as they become available - this is currently scheduled to be October. To purchase separately, the Onkyo SKH-410 speakers will cost £100.

Dolby Atmos is the latest sound technology to make its way from cinemas into the home, letting you create new speaker configurations that aim to deliver a more immersive sound experience in the home.

Onkyo is one of a number of manufacturers that will be releasing Dolby Atmos-enabled products for the home in the coming weeks, with Pioneer, Yamaha, Marantz and Denon all lining up Atmos launches too.

