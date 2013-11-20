Nutz, a relatively new headphone manufacturer, only launching in July last year, has announced a new range of luxury headphones for the UK market. Look familiar?

The new range consists of six models, featuring both headphones and earphones. The Nutz Pro headphones are the flagship model.

Though the Nutz headphones design may look a little familiar – Beats Pro, anyone? – Nutz says it intends to steer clear of the celebrity endorsement route however, instead offering help to unknown, unsigned acts. Nutz says money allocated from sales is put towards providing artists and bands with studio time, mixing and distribution costs.

The Nutz Pro cans come in wired or wireless options, feature memory foam earpads and come in a choice of no less than 13 different colours. The wired set retails for £200 whilst the wireless option will cost you another £40.

The Nutz Sportz earphones meanwhile work in-line with iOS devices by offering a built-in microphone and should be the best headphones for running in the range. These are being sold for £50.

The rest of the range includes:

Nutz Khans - entry level headphones, £129

Nutz Gamer - designed for Xbox 360 and PS3 users these offer Bluetooth wireless connectivity, £160

Nutz Budz - entry level, noise-isolating earphones, £30

Nutz Pro earphones - top-of-the-range earphones with built-in microphone, £80

CEO of Nutz, Gavin James said of the launch: "For the last year we've been working hard to deliver a product that improves the way people experience music."

"The Nutz range combines affordable luxury, fashion and innovation to ensure we offer something to suit everyone."

The entire range can be purchased in selected 'fonehouse' stores around the UK, or from the official Nutz website.

by Max Langridge

