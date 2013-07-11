Nokia has launched the Lumia 1020 smartphone, the company's new flagship mobile, which majors once more on pictures thanks to a 41 MP camera.

The dust has barely settled on the Lumia 925 but the new Lumia 1020, announced officially today, is due out in the US in two weeks, while the UK release date is scheduled to be this "quarter".

There's no word on a Lumia 1020 UK price, which is 4G compatible in the UK, but it will launch at $300 in the US on a two-year contract with AT&T.

A Windows Phone 8 device, the Lumia 1020 has a 4.5in AMOLED screen, 1280x768 resolution, 2000 mAh battery, 1.5GHz dual core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

But it's all about the camera in Nokia's eyes, with a PureView 41-megapixel sensor and ZEISS optics with six physical lenses promising "more detail than the eye can see".

A new app called Nokia Pro Camera will allow you to edit and share your images, while the 1020 will automatically take one 38-megapixel photo and one 5-megapixel photo that will be theoretically much more practial to share due to its smaller size.

A Nokia Camera Grip will also launch as an optional accessory, which can act as a tripod and comes with a built-in flash and mechanical shutter. It has a price of $79 in the US.

Elsewhere the phone supports wireless charging using the cover and also comes with 7GB of free cloud storage from SkyDrive.

The Lumia 1020 comes in typically bold colours: black, yellow and white.

by Joe Cox

