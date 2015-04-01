One of the barriers to Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K broadcasts is the amount of bandwidth they require. A new, more efficient compression system could cut the bandwidth needed by up to 50 per cent, reports the BBC.

At the moment 4K content providers such as Netflix say a user needs a broadband speed of at least 25Mbps (megabits per second) to handle a single stream of ultra high-definition content to their 4K TV, which is higher than the average UK broadband speed of 22Mbps.

V-Nova, the company behind the so-called Perseus technology, says it can stream 4K using just 7-8Mbps, so enabling multiple, simultaneous 4K streams into a home with a 25Mbps broadband connection.

It has told the Beeb it has the backing of 20 companies, including Sky, Intel and the European Broadcasting Union.

The new compression system could also be used to stream high-definition (HD) content to smartphones and tablets using a similar amount of bandwidth to that currently needed to stream music.

[Source: BBC]