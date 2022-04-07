Netflix adds a 'short-ass movie' category

Netflix has added a 'short-ass movie' category featuring films with a run time of under 100-minutes after a Saturday Night Live sketch (opens in new tab)of the same name went viral last week.

A video of the sketch was quote tweeted by an account for 'Netflix Is A Joke', the service's official comedy hub, which is running a free live comedy festival later this month in LA, linking to the newly founded category on Netflix. 'Short-ass movies' is available on all devices and is broken down into subgenres within the section.

Incidentally, Netflix already has a filter for 'movies under 90-minutes', which features pretty much the same fare. Head to 'short-ass movies (opens in new tab)' to find comedy classics, including Ace Venture: Pet Detective, Monty Python: The Life of Brian and Naked Gun, alongside more diverse fare such as BAFTA-nominated restaurant drama Boiling Point and sci-fi indie The History of Future Folk.

