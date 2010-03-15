They're available in 1.3 and 1.4 versions and all Monkey HDMI cables come with a lifetime guarantee.

Monkey's 1.4 HDMI cables are compatible with 3D TVs, 3D Blu-ray players and support network integration via Ethernet. The full range breaks down as follows:

Concept:

An entry-level HDMI which uses oxygen-free copper conductors throughout, and features 24ct gold-plated connections. Prices range from £35.76 for 1m length to £76.63 for 5m.

Clarity:

The midrange model, designed for resolutions of 1440p and beyond, and suitable for very large screens up to 100in. The HDMI 1.3 version handles Full HD transmission up to 1440p, while the 1.4 version manages 2160p with Deep Colour support. Prices go from £71.52 (1m) to £132.82 (5m).

Connoisseur:

Flagship model, designed for use with high-end sources and display equipment. The 1.3 and 1.4 versions support resolutions up to 1600p and 2160p respectively – as well as transfer speeds of 10.2Gbps.

Prices range from £101.15 (1m) to £182.89 for a 5m length. Bespoke lengths are available on request.

Following the launch of its HDMI range, Monkey will release HDMI splitters and switchers, mini HDMI, optical and coaxial digital interconnects, speaker cable, subwoofer cable and stereo analogue interconnects.

Monkey cables are distributed in the UK by Westcoast, one of the largest suppliers of Apple and PC/printer products in Britain.

We'll be testing the 5m version of the Monkey Concept HDMI cable (shown) in the June issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale May 5th.

