Meridian, long since respected as a leader in both digital and analogue audio quality, has announced (some) details of its technology partnership that is designed to help move the company into the burgeoning wireless audio market.

The manufacturer is collaborating with Imagination Technologies - and specifically its 'Caskeid' family of tech - in its efforts to bring high-end audio quality to the multi-room and multi-channel wireless audio sector.

MORE: Read all our Meridian Audio reviews and news

Caskeid's input will centre on providing the most accurate synchronisation (for optimum audio quality) and low latency (for rapidity of system-wide response). Caskeid's know-how, plus its compatibility with the likes of Spotify, Deezer, Rdio and more, has already led to agreements with the likes of Onkyo and Pure.

One Caskeid-enabled speaker is able to synchronise content with other speakers in the group, and the technology claims to offer audiophile-quality stereo playback with less than 25μS synchronisation accuracy in its quest to offer "a true wi-fi hi-fi" listening experience that removes the need for wired connections.

MORE: PEAQ to use Caskeid technology in Munet multiroom speakers

Discussing the imminent collaboration, Meridian Audio chairman Bob Stuart said: "Imagination and its Caskeid family of technologies... is the only wireless multi-room synchronisation technology out there that truly delivers a platform for high quality audio."

Imagination Technologies CEO Hossein Yassaie added: "Partnerships like this will elevate the listening experience and bring audio quality back to the centre stage, enabling music fans to hear content as the artist originally intended."

MORE: Read all our wireless speaker reviews