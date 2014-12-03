Trending

McIntosh MHP1000 headphones now available in the UK

By News 

McIntosh's first ever pair of headphones were first seen at CES 2014 back in January. They're now available to buy in the UK.

The MHP1000 over-ear headphones have been designed to reproduce the "legendary McIntosh sound" and feature a custom-designed driver which claims to complement existing McIntosh headphone amplifiers.

The drivers in question feature a 40mm, three-layer compound diaphragm with a "viscoelastic centre layer".

MORE: McIntosh introduces new compact amps, Media Bridge and headphones at CES 2014

McIntosh says the headphones deliver "a smooth yet transparent, full-bodied, non-fatiguing" sound, with the soft leather ear pads and headband shelping to to fulfil that "non-fatiguing" promise.

A closed-back design should also ensure external noise is kept to a minimum.

The McIntosh MHP1000 headphones come supplied with two detachable cables: a 1m with a 3.5mm connector and a 3m with 6.3mm connector. Both cables benefit from custom-designed gold-plated connectors and shielding.

The McIntosh MHP1000 headphones are available now for, wait for it, £1995.

MORE: Best headphones 2014