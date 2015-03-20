Following on from the recent relaunches of the Acoustic Research, Aiwa and Technics brands, comes a couple of reimagined classics from McIntosh.

First released in the 1960s, there's a new version of the McIntosh C22 preamplifier, while the MC75 "vacuum tube" power amplifer is an updated take on the original product from the '70s.

The products sit nicely with the latest kit we've seen from the company, such as the C2500 amplifier and the MXA70 stereo system.

The C22 certainly looks from another era (in a good way, if you ask us), with the design including a partial glass front panel, plus classic control knobs and switches, but the retro design houses plenty of modern technology.

There are ten inputs, two balanced and six unbalanced, and four outputs, one balanced and three unbalanced. The C22's inputs include MC and MM phono stages complete with adjustable resistance for finding the best sonic fit for your turntable.

Bass and tone controls are on the front, alongside power control outputs for controlling other McIntosh connected products.

The MC75 valve power amp meanwhile scores points for both a retro design and for the eye-catching visible "tubes" aka valves.

The two stereo channels are kept completely separate and deliver a total of 75 watts of power.

McIntosh’s Unity Coupled Circuit design aims to deliver low distortion, an extended frequency response and a long valve life, plus there's a large transformer for packing-out plenty of power from a single pair of the company's KT88 valves.

Both the new McIntosh products are US-only for now. The MC75 is one sale for $3,750, while the C22 will set you back $6,000.

