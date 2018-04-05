As the weather takes a turn for the better – maybe, for some of us – it’s time to embrace the great outdoors. But being separated from your home hi-fi doesn’t mean you can’t have great sound on-the-go.

The May issue of What Hi-Fi? (available on newsstands today!) takes a look at music on the move, testing some of the best Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones around.

And as we discover, quality time outside doesn’t have to mean low-quality music – we review the best portable DACs on the market and reveal how you can play hi-res music files on your iPhone.



All the right noises

The outside world can be a noisy place – so it’s little wonder we try to block it out, focus on our favourite tracks or just enjoy a little silence every now and again.

That’s where a pair of noise-cancelling headphones comes in. We review four of the best sub-£100 pairs from JVC, Lindy, Philips and Sony to see which can best block out the sounds of your commute.

But if it’s more leisurely outdoor pursuits you’re after – a hike, a picnic or late-night gathering – we’ve got the portable speakers for that too.

Our test pits four premium wireless speakers from Ultimate Ears, Vifa, V-Moda and Fender against each other – but which one deserves to fill that space in your travel rucksack? Read the May issue of What Hi-Fi? to find out.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition

Take the hi-res road

For those who want to get on the road to better audio performance, we review seven portable DACs – including models from Audioquest, Cyrus, FiiO, iFi, Meridian and Oppo.

And, for those who use their iPhone to play tunes, we show you how to convert the Apple smartphone into a hi-res music player, combining all the usefulness of the portable device with great-sounding music.

Apple certainly hasn’t made it easy, but with some music software and a DAC, you’ll be able to enjoy hi-res files on your iPhone.

That only leaves your record collection… vinyl on-the-go? Well, you can (sort of) with a USB phono stage – a device that rips records from your existing turntable and delivers a digital copy. Read our review of four of the best phono stages ready to rip your record collection down to size from as little as £25.

First look

In our First Tests section you’ll find reviews of all the latest hi-fi kit, and the May issue of What Hi-Fi? features the Chord Qutest DAC, the Pioneer N-30AE music streamer and the Now TV Smart Stick

And in keeping with the theme, this issue features our review of B&O’s Play Premium System – available only in the latest Ford Fiesta. How’s that for music on-the-go?

There are also two pairs of wireless headphones in the shape of Bose's SoundSport Free and Master & Dynamic’s MW50, plus the Samsung Galaxy S9+ smartphone – which our review team says is “as polished and refined as Android phones get”.

Turbo-charged hi-fi

Our That Was Then section takes a nostalgic look at the Marantz CD-63, a turbo-charged CD player. Does it still stir our souls the way it did when we first reviewed it 22 years ago?

Marantz also features in our Temptations this month, with a review of the company’s £7000 PM-10 stereo amplifier. This section also features the Spendor Classic 200 stereo speakers – read our review to discover just what £16,000 worth of loudspeakers sounds like.

Plus: Don’t miss our special subscription offer – a free pair of Beyerdynamic Byron earphones (worth £49) when you subscribe to What Hi-Fi?

The May issue is not to be missed. So dig out your walking shoes and grab a copy of What Hi-Fi? today. Or stay dry and simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition