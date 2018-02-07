After years of high quality audio, it seemed the digital music revolution meant convenience trumped sound. But with hi-res music now more widespread, we can have the best of both worlds – higher-quality audio to go alongside the convenience of music on the move.

The March 2018 issue of What Hi-Fi?, available on the newsstands today, shows you how to get the most from your hi-res listening. We have reviews of all the best kit, including personal music players and streamers, plus a feature explaining everything you need to know about hi-res.

How (and where) to find hi-res music

To enjoy hi-res music, you need compatible kit. Two top streamers from Arcam and Bluesound battle it out in a head-to-head test; we review the best personal music players around, as the latest Sony Walkman, the NW-ZX300, goes up against our 2017 Product of the Year, Astell & Kern’s AK70 MkII.

You’ll also need to know how hi-res works, so don’t miss our in-depth feature on what it is, where to find it and how to play it. And if that has whetted your appetite, read our ten recommended hi-res album downloads which showcase the format in all its glory.

For all you need to know about hi-res music, get hold of a copy of the March issue of What Hi-Fi?

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition

Can we tempt you?

Our Temptations section is a regular look at the high-end of hi-fi, and the March issue features the Burmester 100 Phono stage and the Sennheiser HDV 820 DAC/headphone amp – that’s over £10k of hi-fi kit to tempt you with.

Elsewhere we test budget stereo speakers, as the Dali Spektor 1, Q Acoustics 3020 and Mission LX-2 battle it out for supremacy. But which one wins?

And just to prove that newer doesn’t necessarily mean better, we revisit the Cyrus Two – does a 30-year-old amplifier still have what it takes today?

Competition time!

Feeing lucky? Don’t miss out on your chance to win a pair of KEF LS50 Wireless speakers. We loved the LS50s so much we made them our latest Hall of Fame entrant and, thanks to our friends at KEF, you can get hold of a pair.

Pick up the March issue of What Hi-Fi? for your chance to win this stunning prize. Or subscribe and get a FREE vinyl pack, worth £54.

The latest reviews

And there’s more… in our First Tests section, you’ll find reviews of the Denon AVR-X3400H AV amplifier, televisions from LG and Toshiba, soundbars from JVC and Samsung, and the Roberts Stream 94i DAB radio.

There’s also the Sennheiser Momentum M2 IE Free in-ear headphones, the Elipson Prestige Facet 8B speakers and a Yamaha R-N803D music streamer.

The March issue of What Hi-Fi? is on sale now, so make it your resolution to grab a copy of our special hi-res music issue. Or you can load it up on your tablet or smartphone.

