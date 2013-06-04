Marantz is replacing some of its most popular models with upgraded versions: the CD6004 CD player and PM6004 amplifier are replaced with CD6005 and PM6005 versions in September.

Meanwhile, a month earlier, the M-CR603 streaming system gives way to the M-CR610 Melody Media system, and is joined by the M-CR510 Melody Stream.

New for the CD6005 CD player, which will sell for £349, is enhanced USB playback, with a front-panel socket able to handle WAV files and retuned parts for better sound quality.

The front-panel USB also now charges attached iPads, and there's a new system controller able to 'drive' both the player and the new PM6005 amplifier.

Selling for £379, the PM6005 gains optical and electrical digital inputs over the outgoing PM6004, using the same 24-bit/192kHz DAC as the CD player. Both components also have a revised design and improved controls.

The new Melody series is designed for a more elegant, luxurious look: both of the new systems draw on traditional Marantz styling cues, but are available in either gloss black or black and white. They support streaming up to 24-bit/192kHz FLAC or WAV, and gapless playback.

Both models have AirPlay and Wi-Fi built-in, as in the existing M-CR603, but now gain built-in Spotify, support gapless streaming up to 24-bit/192kHz FLAC or WAV, and have Wi-FI sharing with iOS devices.

They also now have two USB inputs, front and rear, and can be controlled using a new Marantz Remote App available for iOS and Android, and have a digital optical audio input for connection to a TV or other digital source

The M-CR610 Melody Media comes complete with a built-in DAB/DAB+/FM tuner and CD player, and will sell for £499, while the M-CR510 Melody Stream is a simpler streaming system at £399. Both models have a 2x60W output, but the M-CR610 can be switched to biamp suitable speakers with 30W per channel.

Also on the way later in the year are a new Premium SA-CD player and stereo amplifier, the SA-14S1 and PM-14S1, at £2199 apiece.

The SA-CD player uses a new mechanism to disc playback, and also operates as a DAC, with an asynchronous USB input able to handle files at up to 24-bit/192kHz, as well as having native DSD playback for DSD 2.8 and 5.6. It also has a USB input on there front for iPods, iPhones or USB memory devices.

The amplifier uses a new current feedback topology for its power amp section, and uses a redesigned volume amplifier for better bass.

Written by Andrew Everard

